167,948 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.55.

In other Chart Industries news, COO John Champion Vii Bishop acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 24,454 shares in the company, valued at $444,573.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chart Industries stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

