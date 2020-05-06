17,160 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,160 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $6,444,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.3% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $9.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $434.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,632,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,562. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $383.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $342.19. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $192.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

