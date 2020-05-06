21,633 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Bought by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.64. 6,788,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,878,603. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $170.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.