249,884 Shares in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 249,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,000. iShares MSCI Russia ETF makes up about 6.4% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.82% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000.

Get iShares MSCI Russia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Russia ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.10. 5,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,356. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.31. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.27.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.