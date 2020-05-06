31,561 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Bought by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,000. Qorvo comprises about 2.1% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

NASDAQ:QRVO traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,156,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $98.55. Qorvo Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $116,452.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

