35,111 Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Churchill Downs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 290.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.71 per share, with a total value of $155,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHDN opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.07. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $167.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average is $124.11.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

