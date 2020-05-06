3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC reduced its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.9% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $146.20. 2,167,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,454,756. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $85.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.34 and its 200-day moving average is $160.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett cut 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock worth $5,150,889 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

