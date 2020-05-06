490,308 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 490,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Codexis as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDXS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 25.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Codexis by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Codexis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $26,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,702 shares of company stock valued at $446,012. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CDXS stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market cap of $657.45 million, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDXS shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

