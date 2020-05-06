57,274 Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphenol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Amphenol from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Amphenol from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.43.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.42. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $110.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Amphenol had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

