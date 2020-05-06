57,274 Shares in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of F5 Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after purchasing an additional 569,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 482.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 447,895 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 938,351 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $131,040,000 after purchasing an additional 249,957 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 547,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $76,465,000 after acquiring an additional 181,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,371 shares of company stock worth $1,277,033. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV opened at $136.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

