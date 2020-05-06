57,274 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 90.3% during the first quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN stock opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

