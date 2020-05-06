61,423 Shares in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,970,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Duke Energy by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,332,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,352,000 after buying an additional 3,325,943 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,280,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,214,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,854,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,077 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,174,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,754 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $83.14 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.