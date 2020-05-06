80,467 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Kadant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 660,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 156,700 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 714.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,998 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,548,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 13,940.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 57,993 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 396.1% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 50,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

NYSE:KAI opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $159.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.91%.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 8,409 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $743,271.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 33,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,398.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

