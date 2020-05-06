85,000 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) Purchased by Gabalex Capital Management LLC

Gabalex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,000. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF accounts for 2.0% of Gabalex Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gabalex Capital Management LLC owned 1.06% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,452. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15.

