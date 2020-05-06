85,514 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 85,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 192,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 39,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 39,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,843 shares of company stock worth $881,346 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $55.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Argus raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra boosted their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

