90,687 Shares in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Planet Fitness at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $97.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.67.

PLNT stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,104.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

