Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 168.75% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acceleron Pharma to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.45. 21,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.09. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $103.60. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XLRN. Cowen lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $78.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total transaction of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,120.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total value of $513,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,438.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

