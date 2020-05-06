Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

ATVI stock traded up $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.87. 20,196,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

ATVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

