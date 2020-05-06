Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,170 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.16% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $5,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.69. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 11,120 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $348,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,889,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,135,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 25,600 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $775,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,332.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,940 shares of company stock worth $4,759,220 over the last three months.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

