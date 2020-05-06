Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADNT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Adient in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. 1,772,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.65. Adient has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerome J. Dorlack acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,397.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,986.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil purchased 5,858 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 130,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,432.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,923 shares of company stock worth $140,419 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,179,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,812,000 after acquiring an additional 520,624 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Adient by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,110,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,593,000 after acquiring an additional 384,310 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Adient by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,793,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,366,000 after acquiring an additional 454,929 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter worth $53,060,000. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,791,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

