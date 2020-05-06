AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Cut to $44.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $63.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.63.

Get AerCap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AER traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,531. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of AerCap by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.