Aeron (ARN) Tops One Day Volume of $828,610.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $828,610.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, IDEX, Binance and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.08 or 0.02259746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00183485 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bit-Z, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Tidex, Gate.io, Mercatox, IDAX, HitBTC, Binance and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

