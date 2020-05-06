AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,512,857,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,139,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AFLAC by 7,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,738,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,940,000 after buying an additional 1,714,326 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in AFLAC by 246.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,401,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,028,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $105,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.