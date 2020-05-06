Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AGRX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.46. 5,452,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,152,231. The firm has a market cap of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.45. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,365.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,060,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,953,100 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGRX. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

