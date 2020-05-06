Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $389.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

ATSG stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,528. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

