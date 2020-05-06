Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 784,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Airbus has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $38.45.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a positive return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $26.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbus will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

