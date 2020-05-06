Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of AKCA stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $15.26. 29,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,406. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.83. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdevitt sold 9,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $110,649.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,950.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,531 shares of company stock valued at $123,743 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

