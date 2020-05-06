Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.45-10.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.23-5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a positive rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $98.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.82. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

