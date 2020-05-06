Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will announce earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $8.70 and the highest is $11.13. Alleghany reported earnings per share of $9.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $37.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.00 to $37.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $42.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $39.20 to $46.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.91 by ($4.92). Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $608.75.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Alleghany by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:Y traded down $8.95 on Wednesday, reaching $492.09. 97,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,795. Alleghany has a fifty-two week low of $426.87 and a fifty-two week high of $847.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $532.36 and its 200-day moving average is $715.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

