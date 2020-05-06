Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AOSL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,014. The company has a market capitalization of $272.86 million, a P/E ratio of 291.50 and a beta of 2.32. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.30.

Several research firms recently commented on AOSL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

