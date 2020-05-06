Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,325,502,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after acquiring an additional 218,275 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,626.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock traded up $15.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,366.76. The company had a trading volume of 625,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.22. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $911.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

