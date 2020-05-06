Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,349.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

