Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

AIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.57.

Get Altus Group alerts:

TSE:AIF traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.52. 79,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,404. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$27.47 and a twelve month high of C$48.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$143.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.