American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEP. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.47.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

NYSE AEP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.