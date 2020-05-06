American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

AIG traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $23.34. The company had a trading volume of 821,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

