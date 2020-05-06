American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $84.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

NYSE AWR traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,981. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of -0.08.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 17.78%. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

