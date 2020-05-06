American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Given New $272.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Co from $265.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. New Street Research raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

Shares of AMT traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $238.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,006. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

