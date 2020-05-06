Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $20,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 63.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 8.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 274.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.10.

Shares of AMP opened at $110.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.37. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

