AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Langenberg & Company lowered AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AME traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. 125,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,716. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

