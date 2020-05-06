Amoveo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $71.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for about $23.77 or 0.00257943 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. Amoveo has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $71.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $339.08 or 0.03680167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00057466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00034830 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001636 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

