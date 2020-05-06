AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AmpliPhi Biosciences’ earnings. AmpliPhi Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($1.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmpliPhi Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AmpliPhi Biosciences.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARMP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,685. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

