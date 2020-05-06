Analysts Anticipate Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Tyme Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of Tyme Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.40. 130,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,052. The stock has a market cap of $173.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.04.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,070,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,254,498.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 171,975 shares of company stock worth $200,534 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TYME. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Tyme Technologies by 12,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 29,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

