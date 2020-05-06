Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.03. Fabrinet reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.10 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE FN opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,352.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $572,471 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,718 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

