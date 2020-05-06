Analysts Set $10.75 Target Price for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

Shares of EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $10.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given EuroDry an industry rank of 59 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

EDRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on EuroDry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.44 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY remained flat at $$4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983. EuroDry has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.62. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

