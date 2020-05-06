Analysts Set Expectations for Shake Shack Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shake Shack in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year. Wedbush has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE SHAK traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. 1,777,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Shake Shack by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Shake Shack by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

