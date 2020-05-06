Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kloeckner & Co SE (KCO)

Kloeckner & Co SE (ETR: KCO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €6.80 ($7.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €2.75 ($3.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

5/4/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €6.40 ($7.44) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €4.50 ($5.23) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €2.75 ($3.20) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €7.00 ($8.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/17/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €3.50 ($4.07) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €7.50 ($8.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €4.00 ($4.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Kloeckner & Co SE was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:KCO traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €3.62 ($4.21). The stock had a trading volume of 464,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.83. Kloeckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €2.61 ($3.04) and a 52 week high of €7.36 ($8.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $353.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Europe and Americas segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products, such as thin sheets and strips, as well as thick sheets; long steel products comprising merchant bars, sectional steel, and beams; tubes und hollow sections that include structural hollow sections, precision tubes, and seamless heavy-wall pipes; stainless steel and high-grade steel, which comprise sheet, profiles, and tubes; aluminum profiles, sheets, strips, and plates; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

