Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ViaSat (VSAT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) recently:

5/1/2020 – ViaSat was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/25/2020 – ViaSat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2020 – ViaSat was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $76.00.

4/18/2020 – ViaSat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/13/2020 – ViaSat had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – ViaSat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2020 – ViaSat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/26/2020 – ViaSat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2020 – ViaSat had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ViaSat stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.15. 19,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,167. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37. ViaSat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Richard A. Baldridge acquired 27,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ViaSat by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 20,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,380,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,004,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1,161.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 48,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in ViaSat by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

