Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Posts Earnings Results

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Andersons had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. 505,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.85. Andersons has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.86.

Get Andersons alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

In related news, CFO Brian A. Valentine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,497.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William E. Krueger bought 7,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $113,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,928. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Andersons from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.