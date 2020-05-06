Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%.

ATRS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. 1,493,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,336. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.69 million, a P/E ratio of -278.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.13.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.65 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.