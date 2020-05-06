Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Position Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,509 shares during the quarter. AON accounts for 1.6% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in AON by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 73,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of AON by 9.8% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 58,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

In related news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on AON from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.80.

AON stock traded down $5.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.24. 1,132,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,503. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.93.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.